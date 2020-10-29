Ohio FFA members earn top honors in National FFA Agriscience Fair

Share Facebook

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Students compete in one of six categories in the agriscience fair and under one of the six divisions — either individually or in a team. Ohio winners include:

Animal Systems: Division 4: Teylor Meyer and Lillian Hughes of the Covington-UVCC FFA

Plant Systems: Division 1: Joscelyn Layman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA

Power, Structural and Technical Systems: Division 2: Kaylee Jennings and Joanna Hamilton of the Felicity-Franklin FFA

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is sponsored by Cargill, John Deere and Syngenta; Bayer, Corteva, General Mills, Wrangler and Zoetis are sponsors of the agriscience fair pathways.