Ohio Soybean Council promotes Julia Brown to Communications Manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) and the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) announced today that Julia Brown has been promoted to Communications and Media Relations Manager effective immediately. In her new role, Brown will manage all communication programs and budgets including media relations, communication research, farmer awareness campaigns and consumer outreach.

This promotion follows the departure of Jennifer Coleman, who had served as Director of Communications for 13 years. Coleman joined Aimpoint Research as the Director of Communications.

Brown has worked for OSC since 2018 when she was hired as the Communications and Project Coordinator. In her previous role, she coordinated OSC publications and media relations, and managed OSC’s participation in events such as the Ohio State Fair and Farm Science Review. She also managed the Ohio Soybean Council Foundation scholarship program. Brown earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Ohio University.

Emilie Regula Hancock, who has served as OSC’s Marketing and Outreach Manager and OSA’s Policy and Membership Manager since 2017, will take over managing OSC’s strategic planning and industry relations programs. In addition to these new responsibilities, Regula Hancock will continue to manage policy and membership initiatives for OSA. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Akron.

“I have the utmost confidence that the knowledge and talent Julia and Emilie bring to these new duties will continue to maximize profit and legislative opportunities for Ohio soybean farmers,” said Kirk Merritt, executive director of OSA and OSC. “Their commitment to the soybean industry has been evident in their time with us and I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow our organizations.”