Ohioans named national proficiency winners

Many of the 2020 Agricultural Proficiency Winners have already been named during the virtual 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students complete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways. So far, Ohio’s national proficiency winners are:

Agricultural Sales – PlacementAustin Timmerman

Austin Timmerman of the Versailles FFA Chapter has a job placement at Superior Implement and Supply Company, a wholesale distributor of farm, lawn, and garden equipment through Ohio, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania. His responsibilities have grown from shipping, filling orders, mowing/landscaping, and stocking inventory to utilizing software to inventory stock, testing new equipment, and customer service. Timmerman is supported by his parents, Barb and Gary, and his FFA advisors, Dena Wuebker and Taylor Bergman. Cargill and Fastenal sponsor this proficiency.

Poultry Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement Michael Bair

Michael Bair of the Miami East MVCTC FFA Chapter raises and markets pasture-raised, certified organic broilers at virtual markets through on-farm cash sales and local farmers markets. He was motivated to start this business after helping his family expand a segment of their organic dairy. He also has a job placement at the family’s organic 120-laying hen farm. Bair is supported by his parents, Annette and David, and his FFA advisor, Marie Carity. Tractor Supply Company sponsors this proficiency.

The final 10 proficiency award winners will be announced during the fifth general session, which will air live at 2 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 29, on RFD-TV, the Cowboy Channel and streamed live on FFA.org. The 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo is being held virtually this year, Oct. 27-29. For more information, visit Convention.FFA.org.