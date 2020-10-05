Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 174 | Ohioans helping Iowans!

Matt, Dusty, and Kolt host this week and talk a little bit about what harvest looks like in their counties. Interviews include one from Matt and Don Bailey about farmland preservation. Matt also talked with Ted Blohm about his trip out to Iowa with his wife to help farmers that had been devastated by the damaging winds. More online at ocj.com!
