Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 175 | Feeding Farmers Fresh Shrimp

We have a treat this week as Bart, Dale, and Kolt host this week while Matt is with his family during their county fair over in Fairfield County! Interviews this week include one from Dale with McDorman Farms in Allen County, part of the Feeding Farmers in the Field series. Kolt has an interview with Charlie McCullough in Hardin County as part of the Cab Cam series. Madi Kregel has an interview with Jack and TJ Waldock from Buckeye Seafood Company in Wood County. And we have market analysis from John Scheve.
