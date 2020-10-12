Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 175 | Feeding Farmers Fresh Shrimp

October 12, 2020 Audio, Featured News, Multimedia, Podcasts Leave a comment

We have a treat this week as Bart, Dale, and Kolt host this week while Matt is with his family during their county fair over in Fairfield County! Interviews this week include one from Dale with McDorman Farms in Allen County, part of the Feeding Farmers in the Field series. Kolt has an interview with Charlie McCullough in Hardin County as part of the Cab Cam series. Madi Kregel has an interview with Jack and TJ Waldock from Buckeye Seafood Company in Wood County. And we have market analysis from John Scheve.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – October 13, 2020

October 12, 2020 -- We may still see some lingering showers into mid morning in far eastern tier counties, but generally, today will turn out partly sunny and be just a bit cooler than yesterday...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved