Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 176 | Here comes the Matt

October 19, 2020 Audio, Featured News, Multimedia, Podcasts Leave a comment

<iframe style="border: none" src="//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/16468817/height/360/theme/standard/thumbnail/yes/direction/backward/" height="360" width="100%" scrolling="no"  allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen></iframe>

Dusty, Kolt and Matt host today! A jumbo sized congratulations goes out to our editor Matt Reese and his new bride Jenna on their wedding this past Sunday! Interviews this week include two from Dusty with Kirk Merritt, with Ohio Soybean, and EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler. Dale has an interview with the Executive Director for Ohio Corn and Wheat Tad Nicholson. All of that and more on ocj.com! 

