Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 177 | National FFA Convention: Pandemic Style

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Matt, Kolt, and a Birthday Boy Dusty host this week! Matt has interviews with two of the Between the Rows Farmers, Jake Heilmann and Willie Murphy. This week is the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo- but it’s the first time it has ever been virtual! Kolt has an interview with Ohio’s shinning star, National FFA President Kolesen McCoy. And Madi Kregel has an interview with Hannah Sykes from the Adena FFA Chapter! Wishing the Ohio FFA members and chapters a fun and fulfilling National FFA Convention!