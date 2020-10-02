Ohio’s Linder moves into role as NCGA president

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

John Linder, of Edison, in Morrow County, started in his new role as president of the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association on Oct. 1.

“Harvest is upon us, combines are rolling across the country as we speak cutting beans or shelling corn. For the moment, the focus is safely getting this year’s crop safely in the bins and to the elevators, but soon all of us will be shifting our attention to the future,” Linder said. “For some, those plans might be to simply stay afloat while others see opportunities to expand their operations. Wherever you may be on that continuum, my pledge to you is that there will be no stone left unturned in our efforts to create opportunities for our industry to recover and grow beyond the current situation.”

On the state level, Linder is a past chair of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program Board of Directors and past member of the Ag Credit Co-op Board. Linder, along with his brother, Mike, and wife, Cheryl, run a fifth-generation farm raising corn, soybeans, soft red winter wheat and soybeans for seed in central Ohio. In addition to traditional row crop farming, he also has livestock experience.

Linder sees the need for short-term recovery efforts for the nation’s corn growers by advocating for increasing sales of higher ethanol blends and longer term by expanding market access in key demand growth markets for U.S. corn.

As NCGA President, Linder also serves as president of the National Corn Growers Association Foundation, as an executive committee member of NCGA’s Allied Industry Council, and as the association’s delegate to the U.S. Grains Council. Previously, Linder served as the Corn Board liaison to the Market Access Action Team, on the Resolutions Committee and chaired the Finance and Engaging Members Committees. Additionally, he represented NCGA at the National Coalition for Food and Agriculture Research and the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center. Prior to his election to the Corn Board, Linder chaired the Trade Policy and Biotechnology Action Team.

For more from Linder at an NCGA press conference visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zf83jsgn75kl6g5/AAAEEeQdqcjwsyecJrHsf4xda?dl=0 or our podcast with John at www.facebook.com/ohioscountryjournalandohioagnet/videos/619218208957620/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.