OSU eFields Soybean Population Trial Harvest

Aaron Overholser a farmer in Darke County has been working with OSU Extension Educator Sam Custer for several years on a soybean planting population trial. This Fall cab cam is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. Aaron has been finding lower populations are yielding right with higher populations. This year Aaron pushed the boundary of lower populations and was shooting for 40,000 plants per acre for the lowest treatment. Aaron’s planter was only able to get to 60,000 plants. The trial consisted of treatments of 160,000, 120,000, 80,000 and 60,000. The results of this trial my surprise you. Join Bart Johnson as he visits with Aaron and Sam about the results. You can also find out more about this on farm trial and many others when the 2020 OSU eFields report is published in early January 2021.
Been at 130,000 drop for years, our new planting target for 2021 will be 120,000 drop and have a couple of fields at 110,000.