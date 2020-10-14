Purple paint to warn trespassers?

Share Facebook

By Ellen Essman, Ohio Law Blog, Agricultural & Resource Law Program at The Ohio State University

SB 290 seems to be moving in the Ohio Senate again after a lengthy stall, as it was recently on the agenda for a meeting of the Local Government, Public Safety & Veterans Affairs Committee.

If passed, SB 290 would allow landowners to use purple paint marks to warn intruders that they are trespassing. The purple paint marks can be placed on trees or posts on the around the property. Each paint mark would have to measure at least three feet, and be located between three and five feet from the base of the tree or post. Furthermore, each paint mark must be “readily visible,” and the space between two marks cannot be more than 25 yards. You can see the text, along with other information about the bill here.