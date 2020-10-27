Student leaders prepare for the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo

Share Facebook

FFA members and supporters from across the country will log on to their smart devices this week to celebrate agricultural education and agriculture during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo.

The event, which is traditionally the largest student convention in the country, will be held virtually this year, allowing even more people to participate in the event.

“The event may look a little different this year,” said Mandy Hazlett, associate director of convention and events for the National FFA Organization, “but we still have the amazing programming that we always offer our students and supporters. We are thankful for all of the support we’ve had as we’ve made the transition from the live event to the virtual platform. Convention activities will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.”

The national convention and expo is an opportunity for FFA members from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to be exposed to new career paths and opportunities — while celebrating the accomplishments these future leaders have made over the past year.

The general sessions, which will recognize the award winners, will air live on RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel as well as streamed on RFD-TV Now, the Cowboy Channel + app and FFA.org, allowing members and supporters to tune in and watch gavel-to-gavel coverage of the events with no registration required.

Those who register for the virtual event can experience many of the traditional convention experiences. Members can connect via Zoom through a member experience room. They can visit the Expo Hall, where businesses and colleges will be on hand to discuss various career pathways in agriculture. The FFA Blue Room will also allow convention attendees to discover cutting-edge technology, research and innovation in agriculture. Through experiential learning and specific focus on the most critical challenges facing our communities — from respecting the planet to feeding the world — the FFA Blue Room will inspire and equip students to activate their potential. Attendees can also participate in student and teacher workshops, which will be available on-demand.

Throughout October, FFA members have also served their local communities during the National Days of Service, focusing on one of four areas: Community Safety; Hunger, Health and Nutrition; Environmental Responsibility; and Community Engagement.

The convention will wrap up with the election of the 2020-21 National FFA Officer Team. More information on the event can be found on Convention.FFA.org.