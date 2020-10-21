Twin Valley South MVCTC-FFA October Meeting

October 21, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

Rebecca Shindledecker, Wally Mitchell, Maggie Hoover, Dalton Cornett, Krystin Monroe, Ryan McGrill

By: Lynnlee Voge, Twin Valley South MVCTC-FFA Reporter

Twin Valley South MVCTC-FFA got back into the swing of things and held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 14.  After business was conducted, members enjoyed snacks and decorated pumpkins. Chapter Officers judged the pumpkin creations and picked the best from five categories. Winners: Coolest, Rebecca Shindledecker; Most Creative, Wally Mitchell; Spookiest, Maggie Hoover; Funniest, Dalton Cornett; Best 5-Minute Throw Together, Krystin Monroe; Officer Choice, Ryan McGrill. Thank you Twin Valley South FFA Alumni & Supporters member Jamie Beneke for providing the pumpkins!

Check Also

No Time Like Timber Time.

By: Abby Lewis, Chapter Reporter            On October 6, the Oak Hill FFA competed in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved