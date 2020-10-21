Twin Valley South MVCTC-FFA October Meeting

http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

October 21, 2020 — Scattered showers today will be mostly north of a line from Youngstown to Dayton. In that area, we can see rain totals of a few hundredths to half an inch, with coverage at 60%. south of that line, expect clouds and some sun, but no new moisture today… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin