Utica FFA attends Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference

By: Georgia Gamble, chapter reporter

The Utica FFA Officer Team participated in the annual Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference in the form of a zoom meeting on September 30th. Normally held at The Ohio State House, the event took place as a webinar due to COVID-19. Joining from all over the state of Ohio, there were around three hundred FFA participants. The meeting started with a 40 minute session where Agricultural issues were discussed between Tony Seegers, Director of State Policy; Ty Higgins, Director of Media Relations; and Jenna Beadle, Director of State Policy, all from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Following, Congressman Troy Balderson and State Senator Bob Peterson spoke about what FFA means to them. The meeting continued with participants breaking out into smaller groups. In these smaller workshops, FFA members played Pictionary, learned about advocacy and lobbying and shared their personal FFA stories.