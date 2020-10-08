West Holmes FFA Chapter held annual meeting

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On Monday, September 28, the West Holmes FFA Chapter had its annual meeting at West Holmes High School. The meeting was called to order by President Jayme Pennell. After conducting opening ceremonies they went onto officer reports and new business. The following motions were made, Garrett Houin moved and Ally Ogi seconded to approve member t-shirt & sweatshirt designs as recommended by the Earnings and Savings Committee. Motion passed. Sarah Irwin moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to hold the October meeting at Grassbaugh’s & pay for a tent & supplies. Motion passed. Jess Miller moved and Amy Hughes seconded to hold the annual fruit sale October 8-November 16. Motion passed. Cody Miller moved and Addison Yates seconded to have 4 tins of nuts, 1 mixed bag, 1 gallon of BBQ sauce, 4 bottles of BBQ sauce, 5 cracker cuts of cheese, 3 rings of trail equal a case of fruit. Motion passed. Maria Steiner moved and Garrett Houin seconded to hold the Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremony on November 2 & pay for refreshments. Motion passed. Tyler Eichelberger moved and Chloe Shumaker seconded to Hold the Greenhand Lock-In on November 7 & pay for supplies. Motion passed. Olivia Sampsel moved and Samantha Kendall seconded to purchase extra access for $150 at the 3rd tier for National Convention. Motion passed. Dakotah Ringwalt moved and Natasha Averbukh seconded to adjourn. Motion passed. Meeting adjourned at 8:05p.m. After the meeting they had pizza and drinks, and the officer team set up and played leadership games with the chapter.