West Holmes FFA competes in Forestry Contest

On Tuesday, October 6th, five West Holmes FFA members competed in the State Forestry CDE. Each participant took a general knowledge test, completed lumber pricing problems, tree identification, equipment identification, tree and forest problem identification, map reading practicum, forest product identification, and timber cruising. The team placed 25th out of 52 teams. Individually, Addison Yates was 78th, Jayme Pennell was 104th, Wyatt Myers was 185th, Dawson Doretich was 310th, and Dyllan Bender was 331st out of 404 individuals.