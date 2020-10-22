ZT FFA Members Provide Veggies for School Lunches

Share Facebook

How can you make a salad more interesting for high school students and teachers? Or add flavor to tacos and burritos on the school lunch menu? The Zane Trace FFA chapter has the answer! Just add fresh tomatoes, peppers and tomatillos from their garden!

FFA members started seedlings in their chapter greenhouse during the first week of March, just before the schools closed for the COVID pandemic. Advisors and officers cared for the plants during the school shutdown and the garden was established in May. Since then students have picked tomatoes, peppers, strawberries and tomatillos from their raised beds to supplement the cafeteria lunch program. An average of 20 pounds of vegetables was processed each week during the first two months of school.

As fall approached, students started cold-weather crops including carrots, snow peas and spinach to provide fresh produce items for lunches in the coming months. They hope to continue the project by starting beds of greens in their greenhouse for harvesting over the winter.

This work has been made possible through the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s ARCOP grant program.