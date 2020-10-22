ZT FFA Officers participate in Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Wednesday, September 30th ten members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio FFA Legislative Leadership Conference. The event normally takes place in the Ohio Statehouse with FFA members enjoying lunch with their local representatives. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic this year’s event was delivered virtually through a Zoom meeting. Nine members logged on to the meeting at Zane Trace and one accessed the meeting from home.

During the first session of the conference members listened to Ty Higgins, Tony Seegers and Jenna Beadle from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation regarding current agriculture policies and legislation. US Congressman Troy Balderson and Ohio Senator Bob Peterson also addressed the students on the importance of legislative efforts to support agriculture and the importance of FFA in developing future leaders.

Students then split out into five different workshops led by Ohio FFA Association officer team members. These breakout sessions helped students to share their opinions on current agriculture issues and build their awareness of lobbying and policy change efforts.

While the members missed the excitement of attending the event in person at the Ohio Statehouse, they agreed that they all gained valuable insight into the importance of activism in agriculture at the local, state and national level. They also enjoyed visiting with FFA members from around Ohio during the event.