2020 Soybean Performance Trials – Yield Data for Henry, Clinton, and Preble Counties

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader: a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2020-37

The 2020 Soybean Yield Results have been tabulated, and are available from the Soybean Performance Trials for Henry, Clinton, and Preble Counties. The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production systems each year.

The entries for each test site were planted in a randomized complete block design. Each entry was replicated four times and planted in plots 28 ft long and 5 ft wide containing four rows seeded at 15-inch row width.

The seeding rate was 150,000 seeds per acre. Corn was the previous crop at all locations except in Mercer County where a cover crop was planted into a 2019 prevent plant field. All locations were no-till except the Mercer County and Clinton County locations, which were planted into a stale seed-bed. Farmer cooperators sprayed preemergence herbicides, which varied by location. All the locations were sprayed post-emergence with First Rate, Flexstar, and Select Max.

The state is divided into three regions, North, Central, and South. Each region had varieties in two general relative maturity (RM) ranges; early and late. For the North, the early RM range was 1.9 – 3.1. The late RM range in the North was 3.2 – 3.9. In the Central region, the early RM was 2.5 – 3.3. The late RM range in the Central region was 3.4 – 4.2. For the South region, the Early RM beans were a 2.5 – 3.6 maturity. The late RM range in the South region was 3.7 – 4.4 beans.

In the early trial (RM 1.9 to 3.1) at Henry County, yield ranged from 46.4 to 56.5 bu/acre (average 51.4 bu/acre). In the late trial (RM 3.2 to 3.9) at Henry County, yield ranged from 44.5 to 57.4 bu/acre (average 50.0 bu/acre).

In the early trial (RM 2.5 to 3.6) at Preble County, yield ranged from 54.4 to 80.9 bu/acre (average 70.2 bu/acre). In the late trial (RM 3.7 to 4.4) at Preble County, yield ranged from 53.1 to 86.7 bu/acre (average 72.3 bu/acre).

In the early trial (RM 2.5 to 3.6) at Clinton County, yield ranged from 59.8 to 81.9 bu/acre (average 73.3 bu/acre). In the late trial (RM 3.7 to 4.4) at Clinton County, yield ranged from 59.3 to 85.0 bu/acre (average 77.6 bu/acre).

Yield data is still being processed from Sandusky, Mercer and Morrow Counties, and will be available soon.

The performance of entries in The Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are published if seed will be available to Ohio soy-bean producers for the following planting season.

More information can be found in the research summary at https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/2020%20OSPT_N1_S1_S2%20results_0.pdf

For archived yield results from previous years or for other crops, visit: https://u.osu.edu/perf/