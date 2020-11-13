CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Gardens officially opens

Share Facebook

A “Virtual” Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Central State University Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden was held Friday, Nov. 6, at the gardens located across from the university at the corner of Wilberforce-Switch Road and US 42, Wilberforce.

The garden is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week.

The CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical Garden was the vision of former Central State University President Emeritus Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who envisioned an inviting space where members of the community could relax and people of all ages could learn.

As part of the Agricultural Production Area, the CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical Garden is part of the Botanical and Community Garden Project and provides an inviting space to interact with its natural beauty. Providing a unique stage for horticultural education in a collegiate atmosphere, the garden offers learning opportunities for CSU students, local schools, and the greater community.



The garden area includes:

• Agricultural Learning Area. Horticultural/agricultural education will begin at the learning shelter complete with in an interactive, covered space room for visitors and students to “get their hands dirty” while learning about soil health and plant growth.

• Forest Amphitheatre. The garden boasts a natural setting for learning as students sit on stone-walled seats with space for 30 people while facing the forested corner of the garden.

• Forested Grove. Visitors and garden learners can “breathe in” nature with a curved trail through the naturally forested corner of the garden.

• Stone Paths. The garden offers gently curving pathways to encourage visitors and learners to wander and look for pollinators and other visitors to the garden. The flora throughout the garden highlights native, new and interesting plants for learning purposes.

• Raised Beds. Demonstration sites and community gardens will encourage visitors and learners to create their own gardens as well as incorporate food and agricultural production into their landscapes.

The CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical Garden will be open from 8 a.m. to dusk (one hour before sunset) with parking available off Wilberforce-Switch Road.

For more information, contact Central State University Extension Ag and Natural Resources Program Leader Dr. Cindy Folck at 937-376-6101 or afolck@CentralState.edu.