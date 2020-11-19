Fennig Equipment adds location

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fennig Equipment’s main location is just outside of Coldwater and has added a second location in Norwalk, Ohio.

The Norwalk location is managed by Seth Reisinger and his wife Tammy. Seth came to Fennig Equipment after working seven years in sales at a tractor dealership where he sold the Salford line of equipment as well as tractors and hay equipment. Prior to working for the dealership, Seth managed a fuel bulk plant that served a large farm community. Seth has farmed with his father for most of his life. Tammy graduated college with a degree in accounting. She worked in the accounting field for eleven years. The last six years she worked at a tractor dealership as the Service Writer and eventually moved up to Service Manager. Fennig Equipment is very excited to have the two of them join our team at the Norwalk location.

Fennig Equipment is known for delivering exceptional customer service our customers can rely on based on in-depth product knowledge and hands-on experience. The full-service farm equipment company can deliver the products farmers need at the most competitive prices and also install it and provide detailed product training.

Fennig Equipment opened its doors in 2011 with Gary Fennig, who has been in the farming implement industry for over 30 years. Gary saw a need to assist farmers in maximizing their crop yield through sometimes very tough crop and weather conditions. Fennig Equipment is currently the largest distributor east of the Mississippi River while concentrating on Cover Crop Seeders, Nutrient and Fertilizer Placement, Residue Managers, Seed Bed Prep and Planter Accessories.