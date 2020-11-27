AgCredit makes local food bank donations in Marion and Morrow counties

Share Facebook

AgCredit, a cooperative lender to 18 counties in Northern Ohio, recently made a large donation to several food banks in Marion and Morrow counties as part of its ongoing corporate mission to help residents suffering from food insecurity.

AgCredit’s “Sharing the Harvest by Giving Thanks” campaign is an initiative that provides canned and nonperishable food items to the region’s food banks to help address the hunger and nutritional needs of area residents. Deliveries went to St. Vincent DePaul and Salvation Army in Marion, Cardington Food Pantry in Cardington, Morrow County Job and Family Services in Mt. Gilead, and No Limits Outreach Center in Edison.

“Our ‘Sharing the Harvest’ campaign enables AgCredit customers to help meet the basic needs of their neighbors at a time when many are struggling. We credit our local food banks for their tireless work and are delighted to support their efforts through our donations,” said Dusty Sonnenberg, AgCredit Board of Directors Chairman.

Donations were also made to West Ohio Food Bank, Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. These donations align with the Association’s commitment to support rural communities, ag producers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners.