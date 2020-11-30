The Anthony Wayne FFA chapter raised and helped harvest corn from their Maumee farm.

Anthony Wayne High School Farm Harvest

November 30, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By Anthony Wayne FFA President, Jake Zajkowski

The 15 acre farm in Maumee, Ohio that is managed by Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA and owned by Mercy Health Partners was harvested on Saturday, October 31th, 2020. The corn was harvested by Mr. Lonnie Perry, an Anthony Wayne FFA Alumni member. Anthony Wayne FFA student Oliver Aldridge was present for the harvesting. Oliver Aldridge stated “I think it was a really awesome experience. I’ve never been able to do anything like that in the area I live in. Definitely something I’ll never forget.” Pioneer Seeds, Falor Farm Center, Mercy Health Partners and Mr. Perry were all donors to this project. The corn was sold at The Andersons. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. This partnership with Mercy Health Partners as well as area agricultural businesses has been an important educational experience for the Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA students over the past several years. Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.

Farmer Lonnie Perry, and FFA student Oliver Aldridge dropped off corn harvest at the Andersons Maumee Grain Elevator on October 31st during the school farm harvest.

Check Also

West Holmes FFA participated in Trap Shoot

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter On Saturday, November 7th, The West Holmes FFA participated in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved