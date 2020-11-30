Anthony Wayne High School Farm Harvest

Share Facebook

By Anthony Wayne FFA President, Jake Zajkowski

The 15 acre farm in Maumee, Ohio that is managed by Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA and owned by Mercy Health Partners was harvested on Saturday, October 31th, 2020. The corn was harvested by Mr. Lonnie Perry, an Anthony Wayne FFA Alumni member. Anthony Wayne FFA student Oliver Aldridge was present for the harvesting. Oliver Aldridge stated “I think it was a really awesome experience. I’ve never been able to do anything like that in the area I live in. Definitely something I’ll never forget.” Pioneer Seeds, Falor Farm Center, Mercy Health Partners and Mr. Perry were all donors to this project. The corn was sold at The Andersons. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. This partnership with Mercy Health Partners as well as area agricultural businesses has been an important educational experience for the Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA students over the past several years. Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.