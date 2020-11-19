Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Members Succeed at Job Interview Contest

Share Facebook

By: Vesta Miller, Chapter Reporter

Jake Zajkowski, senior Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA member, earned 1st place in the district 1 job interview career development event in division four.

On November 10, 2020, two Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA members competed in the District 1 Job Interview Career Development Event. Students prepared a cover letter, resume and job application. They then interviewed for an agriculturally related position, and wrote a follow up thank you letter. Students competed against other students in their grade level across eight counties. Jacob Zajkowski, senior, earned 1st place in division four and will compete at the state contest in December. Mikalyn D’Amore, junior, earned 9th place in division three. Mikalyn D’Amore stated about the contest “Doing a Job Interview was a unique and fun experience. I gained advice on what to work on before I go out, and what to expect when I apply for a job.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.