Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Members Succeed at wildlife Contest

By: Vesta Miller, Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Reporter

On November 17, 2020, four Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA members competed in the Ohio FFA Wildlife Management Career Development Event. Students identified different animals, tracks, sounds, and skulls. Makayla Tellier placed 6th in the state in the middle school division. Eva Schadewald, Mikalyn D’amore, and Alyssa Dean also participated in the event. Students competed against other students in their grade level across the state. Makayla said that “It was very different from anything I have ever done before. I hope to compete again next year.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.