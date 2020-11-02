Ben Logan participates in Virtual National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

FFA members and supporters from across the country celebrated agricultural education and agriculture during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 27-29. In a normal year, if so chosen to, some FFA members would have travelled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, convention is required to be virtual this year. More members are able to participate in the 2020 convention because of the reason that they are not responsible for making any travel payments. FFA members representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are expected to participate in the virtual event. It’s an opportunity for students to be exposed to new career paths and opportunities – while celebrating the accomplishments these future leaders have made over the past year.

Students are completing online activities to help make the online convention come to life. Throughout the week, national convention and expo attendees experienced the FFA Blue Room, which showcases cutting-edge technology, research and innovation in agriculture. Through experiential learning and specific focus on the most critical challenges facing our communities — from respecting the planet to feeding the world — the FFA Blue Room will inspire and equip students to activate their potential. The expo was available in live and on-demand sessions, where participants can learn more in live chats. In addition, attendees participated in student and teacher workshops, which will be available on-demand.

Even though the convention was virtual, FFA members still connected with others via Zoom through a member experience room.General convention sessions were aired live on RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel. FFA members and supporters can tune in and watch gavel-to-gavel coverage of the event. To learn more, visit convention.FFA.org.