Cab Cam with John Hintz in Fairfield County Ohio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In this segment of our Fall Cab Cam series I caught up with John Hintz shelling corn in Fairfield County. I wasn’t so much interested in his corn but the Agro Eco Power upgrade he made to his combine. This ECM update provides more power, torque, and improved fuel economy. He has been pretty impressed with the results and the efficiency that came with the upgrade. Our cab cam series if sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc, and yes they are an Agro Eco Power dealer but after talking to John about the difference it made in his combine I really felt it was worth doing a cab cam about it!