Central State University Extension Hosted Aquaponics Field Day with tilapia harvest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Nearly 200 tilapia fish weighing approximately two pounds each were ready for harvest at the Central State University Extension (CSUE) Aquaponics Field held last week at its CSUE Aquaponics Demonstration Facility.

Participants attending were able to take home fresh fish at the end of the field day’s presentations with CSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator Marc Amante. The last of the season’s lettuce and cucumbers were also distributed as the facility will be closing for the 2020 season.

Participants viewed progress on a different demonstration system being built in the same greenhouse and learned more about the self-sustaining system.

“Aquaponics is a closed loop system that combines conventional aquaculture (the raising of aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a mutually symbiotic environment. The aquaponics system utilizes the waste of one element for the benefit of another other. In this case, the waste produced by the fish benefits the growing plants,” said Cindy Folck, CSUE Program Leader for Agricultural and Natural Resources.

The field day was free to all participants and funded by a NIFA/USDA grant.

For more information, contact CSUE Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Leader Dr. Cindy Folck at afolck@CentralState.edu or (937) 376-6101.