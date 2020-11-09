Corn harvest still running behind

Share Facebook

Low amounts of precipitation made way for more field activity throughout the week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 88% adequate to surplus by week’s end, down 3 percentage points from the previous week. Average temperatures for the week were 4.8 degrees above historical normals and the entire State averaged 0.7 inches of precipitation. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 8.

During the week, farmers hauled manure and harvested crops. Soybeans were 87% harvested by week’s end, four percentage points less than the five-year average of 91%, while soybeans moisture content was at 13%. Corn harvested was at 64% compared to the five-year average of 76%. Corn moisture content decreased by 2 percentage points to 20%. Winter wheat planted reached 100%. Fifty-one percent of corn was rated good to excellent condition compared to 37% the previous year and 68% of winter wheat was rated good to excellent condition.

