Cornely inducted to farm broadcasting hall of fame

By Kolt Buchenroth

Joe Cornely is a name synonymous with Ohio farm broadcasting. Now, it’s name “in it’s rightful place” among the rest of the greats in the industry association’s hall of fame. The National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) convention, usually held in Kansas City, MO, was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornely gave his remarks virtually.

“NAFB has been the source of unbelievable friendships for me. The kind that last a lifetime. I think, too, one of the most important parts of about NAFB from a professional standpoint is the important work that farm broadcasters do. Your listeners and viewers know you, they trust you. To have that trust is something that all of us need to appreciate every single day,” Cornely said.

He says the helping young farm broadcasters get their start in the industry was the high point of his career.

Cornely cut his teeth in farm broadcasting at WKTN-FM in Kenton, OH. He has since served Ohio agriculture at WRFD, WLW, and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation where he retired earlier this year.

Joe has served farm broadcasting on international trade missions to the European Union and has also served as the president of NAFB. Joe has also has been named the farm broadcaster of the year.

Also inducted Thursday was Gary Truitt of Hoosier Ag Today in Indiana.