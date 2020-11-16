Dry weather keeps harvest progressing

Share Facebook

Dry weather and warmer than normal temperatures gave farmers favorable conditions to harvest corn and soybeans throughout most the week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 88% adequate to surplus by week’s end. Average temperatures for the week were 8.1 degrees above historical normals and the entire State averaged 0.67 inches of precipitation. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 15.

Soybeans were 93% harvested by week’s end, one percentage point behind the five-year average of 94%, while soybeans moisture content was at 13%. Corn harvested was at 79%, 5 percentage points behind the five-year average of 84%. Corn moisture content was at 19 percent, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Winter wheat emerged was 96%. Seventy- three percent of winter wheat was rated good to excellent condition compared to 68 percent the previous week.

