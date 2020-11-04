Farmers invited to XtendFlex Live Premiere

Share Facebook

Farmers from Minnesota to Mississippi are planning to join Bayer and special guests for the XtendFlex Soybeans Live Premiere. The 90-minute web event is scheduled on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. (CST).

“Ever since we started talking about it, farmers have been anxiously waiting for the XtendFlex soybeans technology approval. Ultimately, XtendFlex soybeans offer farmers the yield they want with the choice they need,” said Brandy Cullen, traits marketing communications manager at Bayer’s Crop Science division. “XtendFlex soybeans are the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System’s ‘next big thing,’ and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with farmers across the country.”

U.S. Farm Report anchor Tyne Morgan will host the prize-packed event where three farmers will each win 500 acres’ worth of XtendFlex soybeans. Prizes also include a new drone, Google Nest, YETI Cooler, grill, smoker and Omaha Steaks. The live premiere will also feature a guest appearance from American country music singer and songwriter Dustin Lynch and a surprise guest.

The Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System is already the leading innovator in soybean technology, giving farmers the breakout successes of Roundup Ready 2 Yield soybeans and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans. Built on the latest genetics, XtendFlex soybeans now offer the addition of glufosinate tolerance. This opens the doors to farmers who want the option to use glufosinate herbicide (Liberty brand herbicide) on their farms. Ultimately, XtendFlex soybeans offer farmers the yield they want with the choice they need.

The XtendFlex Soybeans Live Premiere will allow participants to:

Hear directly from farmers who have experienced the benefits of XtendFlex soybeans

Learn more about XtendFlex soybeans directly from the experts

Go behind the scenes with research and trial snapshots

Celebrate XtendFlex soybeans with great prizes for attendees

Bayer expects to be in a strong position to supply 20 million U.S. soybean acres for the 2021 season. This marks Bayer’s second major trait launch in soybeans in the last five years, highlighting the strength of the Bayer soybean pipeline as well as the investment that Bayer continues to make in the soybean portfolio and the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System.

To register for the event and learn more about XtendFlex soybeans, visit XtendFlexLive.com.