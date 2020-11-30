Franklin Equipment Auction December 3, 2020

Share Facebook

Dale Minyo visits with Tony Repeta about the annual rental return auction this Thursday December 3, 2020 in Logan Ohio. Franklin Equipment runs an extensive rental business with 20 stores in 7 states. The equipment in this auction is from this rental fleet. This annual auction of high quality and often low hour equipment enables Franklin to refresh its rental fleet. Visit Franklinequipment.com and follow the auction links to the full list of equipment, auction location,. and information on how to bid online or in person.