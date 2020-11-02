Liberty Union FFA Competes in State FFA Soils CDE

Share Facebook

As we continue to try and pursue a normal life through a pandemic our FFA Chapter’s Soils Team went into action Tuesday, October 20th, at the State Soils Competition. Due to the current situation the competition was 100% virtual. This was a major change from hands on in the pits to behind the desk and on computers. The contest consists of 2 teams, Urban and Ag. Our Urban Soils team of Jaden Smith, Shayla Shy, Ben Jones, Lindsay Robinson, Jillian Wagner and our Ag Soils team of Cade Craft, Case Alt, Mason Love, Tommy Wolfe, Gabby Huber, Emma Wilson and Mikayla Sage, thoroughly worked the last month to prepare for the competition. During the contest there were three pits that needed to be judged. After completing all three pits the teams had to use that information and complete the Best Management Practices for each pit. Once those portions were done the testing part began. Each team has to take a General Knowledge and Soil Survey Test. This year the Urban Soils team placed 30th out of 106 teams and the Ag Soils Team placed 32nd out of 164 teams. It was a great, but challenging year and we look forward to getting back into a hands on contest.