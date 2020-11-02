Liberty Union FFA Places Second in State FFA Forestry CDE

Share Facebook

After competing in neither a county or district forestry competition, the Liberty Union FFA Forestry CDE Team competed in the state online competition on October 6th, 2020. In this Career Development Event, FFA members learn about anything relating to forestry and trees. This CDE has different practicums that change from year to year. This year the team was required to learn forestry equipment identification, timber cruising, an online exam, wood products, tree identification, forestry diseases and disorders, and how to read a topographic map.

This CDE is a team competition, but only the top four members on each team contribute to the overall score. This year’s team placed 2nd in the state, with all four members placing within the top 13. Individually, Mary Chesnut placed 4th, Gavin Eastep placed 5th, Brody Poston placed 7th, and Alex Shy placed 13th, out of 404 FFA members. The team will pick up practicing again next year in August.