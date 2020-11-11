McConnell pushing for COVID relief package yet this year

Share Facebook

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) believes Congress should approve a COVID relief package before the end of the year, in a shift from previous comments that a measure wasn’t likely until early next year.

For weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating a possible compromise between the White House’s $1.9 trillion and the Democrats’ $2.2 trillion proposals, but they remain at an impasse.

U.S. hog farmers are facing billions in collective pandemic-related losses and NPPC continues to press for a COVID relief package that includes assistance for U.S. pork producers.

“The impact is being felt by farms, big and small, across the country,” said Gene Nemechek, North Carolina Pork Council Interim CEO. “Many farms are losing money, and others are being forced to close altogether. That’s why it is critical that Congress quickly move forward with a COVID-19 relief package that includes specific relief for our nation’s livestock farmers.”

The Senate started its post-election, lame-duck session this week, and its two largest legislative priorities will likely be the COVID package and funding the government past Dec. 11, when the current continuing resolution expires.