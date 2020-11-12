Member Receives FFA Jacket from Sponsor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members that received an FFA Jacket from the Blue Jackets Program and Beck’s Hybrids were (left) McKayah Musselman and Ayla Gilbert.

Recently, Beck’s Superior Hybrids of Atlanta, Indiana donated an FFA jacket to two members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The jackets were made available through a special project of the Ohio FFA Foundation. The Blue Jackets Program was founded to help new FFA members earn their first FFA jacket. Participating FFA members pledge to meet the Blue Jacket Program requirements and the jackets will be awarded to them.



Requirements of the Blue Jacket Program include attending FFA events, completion of community service, submission of satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, service on an FFA Program of Activities committee, completion of a high school agricultural education course, and attendance at the FFA chapter meetings. Additionally, the members selected agree to maintain a positive and cooperative attitude. This year there were almost 400 FFA jackets awarded statewide.



Selected from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Ayla Gilbert and McKayah Musselman. Gilbert and Musselman are first year FFA members at Miami East High School. They have attended numerous FFA activities including FFA Meetings, the State Soils Career Development Event and are preparing for the Novice Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event.