Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Inducts New Members

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Sunday, November 22, 2020, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter awarded 34 new members their Greenhand FFA Degree. The Greenhand Degree is awarded to first year members of the FFA, and is the first award that can be received. Each member awarded received a pin to be worn on their FFA jacket and a certificate of achievement.

In order to receive the Greenhand FFA Degree the members must be enrolled in an agriculture class, have plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, learned and explained the FFA Creed, Motto, Salute, Mission Statement, Code of Ethics and uses of the FFA Jacket, Colors, and Emblem, and demonstrated an understanding of the FFA’s history, chapter constitution and by-laws. The Greenhand FFA Degree is the first of four degrees that an FFA member can earn.

The students earning the degree were Devon Abshire, Conner Adamson, Jadyn Bair, Maya Bowsher, Martin Desautels, Ella Fine, Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Michael Hohenstein, Reagan Howell, Abigail Kadel, Kyle Larson, Brayden Link, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson, McKayah Musselman, Devan Nix, Elisabeth Norman, Lindsey Ott, Kynlee Patton, Logan Phillips, Ava Prince, Nick Prince, Wil Puthoff, Landin Putnam, Hunter Randall, Caleb Richter, Jacob Roeth, Ty Roeth, Brooklyn Taylor, Kyle Vernon, Thomas Wallace, and Kaden Weldy.