Miami East-MVCTC FFA Competes in Virtual Career Development Events

By: Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held via virtual evaluation. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, and performing an interview.

Rylee Puthoff

Gretchen Stevens

Adi Richter

Ayla Gilbert

Rylee Puthoff competed in the Division 4 (senior year) interview competition. She placed 7th in the district. There were 15 participants. Gretchen Stevens competed in the Division 3 (junior year) interview competition. She placed 3rd in the district. There were 17 participants. Stevens earns a plaque sponsored by the District FFA Chapters. Adi Richter competed in the Division 2 (sophomore year) contest and placed 12th in the district. There were 15 participants. Ayla Gilbert competed in the Division 1 (freshman year) contest and placed 10th in the district. There were 15 participants.

Additionally, the Chloe Gump, Kaitlyn Roop, Gretchen Stevens, and Emma Sutherly competed in the State Wildlife Management Career Development Event. It was held virtually. The competition consisted of a written knowledge test, identification of mammals, birds, fish, food and cover plants and equipment, and knowledge of the game laws and safety. The team placed 50th in the state and the highest individual from Miami East was Gretchen Stevens.

Finally, members of the Food Science and Technology Team competed in the Big Walnut-DACC FFA Invitational Virtual Food Science Competition. The team placed 5th out of 23 teams. The highest individual from Miami East was Rylee Puthoff who placed 6th out of 207 individuals. Additional members of the team were Gretchen Stevens, Anna Broerman, Lauren Wright, Justin Hawkins, Isabella Waite, Carter Gilbert, Emma Sutherly, Meadow Powers, Samuel Sutherly, Lean Vernon, Libby Carpenter, Evan Massie, Katie Larson, Adam Bensman, Paige Pence, Brayden Ingle, Anthony Putnam, Erin Baker, Chloe Gump, Kaitlyn Roop, Makayla Brittain, Seth Wells, Morgan Nosker, and Jimmy Sutherly.