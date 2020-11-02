Miami East-MVCTC FFA November 2020 FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The November 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Landin Putnam. He is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Landin recently competed in the State FFA Urban Soils where he was the highest placing individual from the chapter. He placed 69 out of 572 individuals. He also attended the 2020 National FFA Virtual Convention and has participated in the fruit sales fundraiser.



Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.