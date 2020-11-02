Miami East-MVCTC FFA Participates in Virtual National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Micheal Bair

The 93rd National FFA Convention is the largest event hosted by the National FFA. Because of COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, the 2020 National FFA Convention was held virtually. Members of the Miami East-MVCTC participated in various virtual sessions of the National FFA Convention. Those members included from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Erin Baker, Isaac Beal, Maya Bowsher, Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Libby Carpenter, Keyara Davis, Ashlee Deaton, Martin Desautels, Katelynn Dill, Dottie Everett, Ethan Fine, Carter Gilbert, Chloe Gump, Fletcher Harris, Kylie Haught, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Abigail Kadel, Keira Kirby, Katie Larson, Kyle Larson, Brayden Link, Madison Maxson, McKayah Musselman, Jillian Niswonger, Devan Nix, Elisabeth Norman, Lindsey Ott, Ethan Paulus, Logan Phillips, Adi Richter, Caleb Richter, Ty Roeth, Kaitlyn Roop, Sera Rush, Jimmy Sutherly, Brooklyn Taylor, Sumsaar Thapa, Thomas Wallace, Seth Wells, Lauren Wright, and Brayden Zekas.

Convention activities included attending several general convention sessions were members where inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2019-20 National FFA Officers.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA Chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year, in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Michael Bair was named a National Proficiency Winner in the area of Poultry Production. His Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of raising and marketing pasture raised chickens and job placement. In May he was named the state winner and in August he was named a National Finalist (top 4). He recorded himself and presented a video of his experience. He will be presented a plaque and cash prize.

Miami East Schools graduates Liza Bair, Kylie Blair and Zach Kronenberger were recognized as receiving the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, and service programs. Recipients received a gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Thank you to Mr. Les Kinder and Mr. Todd Gentis for chaperoning the event. Additional appreciation goes to the administration at Miami East Local Schools and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.