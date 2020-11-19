Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Coloring Contest

Share Facebook

By: Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee visited each classroom and shared facts about a traditional Thanksgiving-themed meal. They then challenged the students in fourth grade to color and decorate a Thanksgiving-themed picture. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to one student in each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Kathy Irick – Emree Elifritz. She shared she is thankful for family, her house, and Jesus.

Ms. Anna Lauterbach – Zeke Daily. He shared he is thankful for his family.

Mr. Matt Roth – Ava McGaharan. She shared she is thankful for her family and friends, pets and school. She says school is the best.

Mrs. Laura Weddle – Josie Shane. She shared she is thankful for family and friends.

Each student participating received a prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of an FFA water bottle. Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Ella Fine, Michael Hohenstein, Kynlee Patton, Ava Prince, and Caleb Richter.