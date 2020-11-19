MVCTC Students Receive FFA Greenhand Degree

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Retail Agriculture Services juniors held a virtual November FFA Meeting to receive their Greenhand Degree pins and certificates. Mason Willetts (Tri-Village), Christopher Ryan (Carlisle), Michael Seger (Tri-Village), Mackenzie Hopkins (New Lebanon), Connor Hawkins (Northmont), Justin Thomas (Milton-Union), and Cody Perkins (Milton-Union).

The FFA Greenhand Degree is given to first-year FFA high school students who have demonstrated that they have a thorough understanding of FFA’s history and purpose and have a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) plan. The requirements to apply for this degree are:

Enroll in an agricultural education program and have satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

Learn and explain the FFA Creed, FFA Mission and Motto, and FFA salute.

Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and FFA colors.

Demonstrate an understanding of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket.

Demonstrate an understanding of the organization’s history, the chapter constitution and bylaws, and the chapter Program of Activities.

Own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the Official FFA Student Handbook.

Submit a written application for the Greenhand FFA Degree.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971. For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.