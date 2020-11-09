Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MVCTC Veterinary Science Students Place First in FFA State Contest. Pictured right to left – Kailey Adams (Carlisle), Veradee Stine, and Phoebe Jacobs (Tipp City)

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter has a primary goal to follow the National FFA Mission. The miss is to make a positive difference in students’ lives by developing their potential for career success through agricultural education and Career Development Events (CDE).

Animal Behavior & Animal Welfare CDE ensures an educated public and helps prepare students to enter industry careers. The purpose of the Animal Behavior & Welfare CDE is to stimulate student interest and promote education in understanding animals’ evolutionary biology, their biological needs, indicators of differing levels of welfare, and holistically evaluating different facilities, husbandry and management. Also, this CDE will provide recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies due to animal behavior & welfare instruction. This contest is aligned with the Agriculture and Environmental Systems Career Field Pathways for Animal Science and Management.

All of the Juniors in the Veterinary Science class of 2020 (now Seniors) participated in the original online test given in March of 2020 to qualify to continue with the Practicum and Finals Portion of the Career Development Event.

The pandemic caused changes to be made in the format of the test last spring. The Practicum and Finals Portion of the CDE were not given, and the scores from the online test constituted the winners. Juniors in the Veterinary Science Program at MVCTC have this material incorporated into their curriculum through their Animal Rights and Animal Welfare lectures, which discuss social influences, public perception, and regulations associated with animal welfare.

MVCTC FFA placed 1st in the State with a team score of 117.

Individual Participants and students were also recognized for their performance.

Kailey Adams (Carlisle) was first in the State with a total score of 31.

Phoebe Jacobs (Tipp City) tied for fourth in the State with an individual total score of 30.

Jenna Godown (Tri-Village) tied for 10th in the State with an individual total score of 29.

Other students at the top of the State in individual scores included Jayla Denlinger (Twin Valley South), Emily Lupa (Huber Heights), Jenna Wheeler (Eaton), Adrianna Dearth Tipp City), Anastasia Dingle (Vandalia-Butler), Riley Powell (Huber Heights), and Veradee Stine.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.