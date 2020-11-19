New, free mobile app helps farmers protect Ohio’s waterways

Share Facebook

This fall, the Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative (OACI) announced the launch of its mobile app to enroll farmers in its new certification program.

“OACI was created to bring together new partnerships to create a certification program that’s valuable to farmers and protects Ohio’s water quality,” said Kris Swartz, northwest Ohio farmer and OACI chair. “Enrolling only takes a few minutes and the mobile app makes it easy for farmers to enroll when it is most convenient for them. After enrolling, farmers will be part of the OACI Certification Program and will be eligible to become certified in 2021.”

The OACI Certification Program will allow farmers to voluntarily self-report information about their farm’s soil testing, nutrient application, nutrient placement, on-field management and structural practices, with the number of acres in each category. Participants will be given a score for each category and an aggregated overall score to determine their certification level. Enrollment is the first step in engaging with the OACI certification program and takes just minutes to complete.

Farmers will have access, through the app, to information about how to continue to implement best management practices on their land.

OACI was created as an innovative, collaborative effort of the agricultural, conservation, environmental and research communities to improve water quality. To download the app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.OhioACI.org.