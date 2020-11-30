Non-GMO Soybean Weed Management Fact Sheet

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension weed specialist

An updated version of the fact sheet “Herbicide Programs for non-GMO soybeans” is now available. A print ready version can be found at https://cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/u.osu.edu/dist/7/3461/files/2020/11/ANR-92-Herbcides-nonGMO-soybeans.pdf, and it’s also available on Ohioline https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/anr-92.

The basic approach with herbicides has not changed much. Weed control in non-GMO soybeans can be challenging, and increases the selection for resistance to site 14 herbicides (fomesafen, Cobra). The new version emphasizes several things, including:

• Plant non-GMO soybeans in fields with a history of several years of crop rotation and effective weed control that has prevented weed seed return to the soil and reduced weed populations.

• Maintain a rotation where non-GMO soybeans are planted every four years, with two years of corn and one year of traited soybeans in between, or other crops as appropriate for the farm operation.

• Fall herbicide treatments should be used to manage marestail, winter annuals, dandelion, and other perennial weeds. Marestail can be especially difficult to control in no-till, non-GMO soybeans unless a fall herbicide treatment is used.

• Planting non-GMO soybeans in fields with waterhemp is not recommended due to the high frequency of resistance to ALS and PPO inhibitors, which eliminates all POST options for control.

As always, contact us with questions or for more information (loux.1@osu.edu).