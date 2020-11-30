Norwayne FFA raises $24,000 at Annual Fall Benefit

Share Facebook

The Norwayne FFA hosted it’s 11th Annual Fall Benefit on Friday, November 13 and raised over $24,000 for the Hilson and Ritzman families. Both families are outstanding members of the community and have been in the Norwayne School District for several years. Mr. Hilson was the groundskeeper and junior varsity baseball coach at Norwayne High School for several years. Mrs. Ritzman is the librarian at Norwayne Middle School, and was chosen this year due to her husband’s Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer. Because of COVID restrictions, this year’s benefit featured a drive-thru meal in the parking lot of Norwayne High School and an online silent auction. Some of the items featured in the silent auction were themed baskets, tools, collectors items, giftcards, and toys. Students called local businesses from the school district and asked for a donation, where students then arranged a pick-up/drop-off process. Norwayne’s Annual Benefit would not be successful without the support of these local businesses and also our community members. Norwayne FFA Vice President, Caitlyn DeMassimo, quotes, “Although the benefit was different this year we were still very successful and we are very grateful for our community support.”