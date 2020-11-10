Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 10, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Another sunny, dry day over Ohio, but we do have a cold front moving toward the region for tonight. Temps will be well above normal for one more day. Clouds increase late this afternoon and evening. Rain showers arrive in western and NW Ohio closer to midnight, and then continue on across the state east and south through tomorrow morning. We see the northwestern third of the state clearing quickly tomorrow morning, but showers linger over the east and south parts of the state on through most of the afternoon. Rain totals from the frontal passage will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%. The map below shows rain potential from midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow.

We are partly sunny and dry for the balance of the week Thursday and Friday in all areas of the state. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of our next weather system. That moisture arrives overnight Saturday night and continues through most of Sunday, bringing .25″-1.25″ rain totals to 80% of Ohio. Once again we see thunderstorms potential, mostly central and southern Ohio.

Next week starts cooler for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will be a bit below normal, especially Tuesday, with the coldest air in overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday. However, we should be dry, with no new precipitation threats through Wednesday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun and decent evaporation, even in the cool air mass.