Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 11, 2020

A cold front will complete its journey through the state today, pushing off to the east and south. We will see clearing quickly over the NW third of the state, but will likely see clouds and scattered showers linger in eastern and southern parts of the state on into this afternoon. Rain totals for the entire event will come in at .25″-1″, but the additional rains today should be under half an inch in those eastern and southern counties. Temps will be cooler, but still should be near normal.

We turn out partly sunny, cooler and dry for tomorrow and Friday. Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase, especially in the afternoon.

Our next threat of rain comes overnight Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Rain totals will be from .25″-.75″ again over 90% of the state. The map below shows rain potential from the weekend system. The heaviest rains stay to our west into the central corn belt.

Behind the system we are fully dry for all of next week, Monday through Friday. Temps will be cool to start for Monday and Tuesday, but we start to see some temperature moderation Wednesday. Then Thursday and Friday will be sunny, warm and dry.