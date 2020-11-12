Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 12, 2020

Share Facebook

A dry finish to the week is ahead of us. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies unfold over Ohio today, and as a reinforcing shot of colder air moves into the eastern corn belt out of the Great Lakes tomorrow, we likely will see a few more clouds, particularly over northern OH from US 30 northward. Still, we should be dry in all areas both days. Today will be warmer than tomorrow in many areas.

Clouds will build through Saturday and we see our next frontal complex bringing showers for Saturday night and most of Sunday. Rain totals will be .1″-1″ over 90% of Ohio (see map below). The upper end if the range is more likely in central OH. All moisture related to the front should be done and gone by midnight Sunday night.

We return to dry weather for all of next week, Monday through Friday. However, as cold air blasts into Ohio Monday and Tuesday, we cant rule out a few flurries in northern areas thanks to some northern and NW flow across the lake. By Wednesday we see temps moderate and we stay mild for Thursday. Then a colder surge returns for Friday into the weekend. We go through all the temperature “yo-yo’s” with no significant precipitation threat all week. The extended period also looks to stay on the dry side