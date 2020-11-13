Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – November 13, 2020

Share Facebook

The dreaded “Friday the 13th”!!!!

Honestly, weather really doesn’t look too bad today, and our forecast is unchanged for most of the coming 10 day window. We get some rain in here overnight tomorrow night and Sunday, but the rest of our forecast is mostly dry.

Today we are watching a trough move quickly through MI and into Ontario. Moisture associated with that trough stays north in those areas, but clouds associated with it will slide into northern OH. WE cant rule out a sprinkle or early flurry in far northern parts of the state, mostly near the Lake, but overall we do not see big moisture potential. South of US 30, we can see better sunshine potential

All areas are clear tonight, and start with sun tomorrow. However, clouds will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain starts in western Ohio ahead of midnight, but continues through the overnight and through most of Sunday. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″ over 90% of the state. We are less concerned about thunderstorm potential or heavy rain potential now with a large part of the state maybe getting away with just a few tenths. The map below is an updated look at moisture potential for the event.

Behind that system, we go dry for all of next week. We are much colder with a mix of clouds and sun for Monday and Tuesday. Temps will be below normal. Then we moderate for Wednesday-Thursday with dominant sunshine. Late in the week, we see partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday with temps staying normal to a bit above normal. The weekend ends with a minor frontal boundary slipping through Ohio on Sunday that triggers a few sprinkles and isolated showers. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to a tenth or two with 60% coverage.

A quick look at the extended period shows mostly dry weather in the lead up to thanksgiving. But for Thanksgiving day itself, we may need to keep the door open to some precipitation…likely a few rain showers. Rain totals can be up to a half an inch as things stand right now.